Meghan Markle’s plans are ‘not going to work’ without Prince Harry

Meghan Markle’s conflicting ideas and ‘slightly different’ approaches to ventures like the Great Expectations have just come under the scrutiny of experts.

Royal expert Angela Levin brought these admissions to light.

She weighed in on everything during one of her interviews with GB News.



In Ms Levin’s eyes, “It's interesting that Meghan is working on doing a preview really of [Charles] Dickens's book Great Expectations and she's doing it as a feminist living in a man's world.”

“So, it's before she's left at the altar, and you think, it's not going to work before it's even got anywhere because it's going to be about Meghan's life and men in a very difficult community and it's not fair and it's not right.”

“You know, everything on Great Expectations since the first film in 1946 has proven to be absolutely hopeless.”

“So she's going to do that,” all the while “she's staying in America.”

Whereas, Prince Harry on the other hand seems to have different plans, and is planning to go to “Africa and talk about the people and the animals and all that, which he loves - he's called it his second home. He feels very happy in that.”