Meghan Markle’s plans are ‘not going to work’ without Prince Harry

Meghan Markle’s conflicting ideas and ‘slightly different’ approaches to ventures like the Great Expectations have just come under the scrutiny of experts.
Royal expert Angela Levin brought these admissions to light.
She weighed in on everything during one of her interviews with GB News.
In Ms Levin’s eyes, “It's interesting that Meghan is working on doing a preview really of [Charles] Dickens's book Great Expectations and she's doing it as a feminist living in a man's world.”
“So, it's before she's left at the altar, and you think, it's not going to work before it's even got anywhere because it's going to be about Meghan's life and men in a very difficult community and it's not fair and it's not right.”
“You know, everything on Great Expectations since the first film in 1946 has proven to be absolutely hopeless.”
“So she's going to do that,” all the while “she's staying in America.”
Whereas, Prince Harry on the other hand seems to have different plans, and is planning to go to “Africa and talk about the people and the animals and all that, which he loves - he's called it his second home. He feels very happy in that.”
Gwen Stefani shares her celebratory remarks on social media
"Cruel Summer", song from Taylor Swift’s 2019 LP "Lover", was her "pride and joy" and her "favourite"
Although Gunn has skipped the event before, his absence this year will be more notable
Tom Cruise talks about riskiest scene in seventh installment of Mission Impossible movie
Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle wanted to be "queen bee", an expert has claimed
Zoe Saldana discusses her character in her husband’s directed movie