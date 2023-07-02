World Cup 2023: Windies great term team's performance 'lowest you can go'

A player from the West Indies squad during their team's match against Scotland. — ICC

Cricket greats Ian Bishop and Carlos Brathwaite were left disappointed after West Indies failed to qualify for a World Cup for the first time in their history.

The Windies lost to Scotland by seven wickets on Saturday in their Super Six clash at the qualification tournament in Zimbabwe.

Since Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka already have six points, West Indies, who have zero points after three matches, won’t be able to catch them in their remaining two games.

"It has been a long time coming," Brathwaite, a former captain of the West Indies, was quoted as saying by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

"Obviously, another format, T20, missed out (on the Super 12 stage) as well last year. So in white-ball cricket, there have been troubles in the past.

"I think this is the lowest you can go."

Meanwhile, Bishop — another Windies great — said that West Indies cricket has been on a declining trend over the past decade.

"We haven't played consistently good one-day international cricket against the top nations for perhaps a decade," Bishop told cricket website ESPN Cricinfo.

"I know there has been some introspection that has been taking place in the Caribbean. But what this does is, it says that we are at a few seconds to 12, and we need all hands on board to get the representation back to where it needs to be."

West Indies, who had never failed to qualify for a Cricket World Cup before, won the first two editions of the tournament.

The competition for the last two spots for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is now between four teams – Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Scotland and the Netherlands.