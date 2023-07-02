King Charles ‘working overtime’ to keep the peace with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Royal experts have just shed some light into the real reason the Palace was ‘so desperate’ to keep the peace with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
These admissions and claims have been brought to light by royal correspondent Valentine Low.
The authors of the Courtiers started the converastion shared his thoughts with The Times.
In the eyes of Mr Low, the reason behind the Palace hiding Meghan Markle’s bullying probe was to ‘keep the peace’ with the Sussexes.
“The palace said it would not be releasing the outcome of the inquiry, or even revealing what lessons had been learnt, on the grounds of confidentiality.”
Before concluding Mr Low also admitted, “But most people suspected that the real reason they were burying the report was to try to keep the peace with Harry and Meghan.”
Gwen Stefani shares her celebratory remarks on social media
"Cruel Summer", song from Taylor Swift’s 2019 LP "Lover", was her "pride and joy" and her "favourite"
Although Gunn has skipped the event before, his absence this year will be more notable
Tom Cruise talks about riskiest scene in seventh installment of Mission Impossible movie
Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle wanted to be "queen bee", an expert has claimed
Zoe Saldana discusses her character in her husband’s directed movie