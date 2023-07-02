King Charles ‘working overtime’ to keep the peace with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Royal experts have just shed some light into the real reason the Palace was ‘so desperate’ to keep the peace with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

These admissions and claims have been brought to light by royal correspondent Valentine Low.

The authors of the Courtiers started the converastion shared his thoughts with The Times.

In the eyes of Mr Low, the reason behind the Palace hiding Meghan Markle’s bullying probe was to ‘keep the peace’ with the Sussexes.

“The palace said it would not be releasing the outcome of the inquiry, or even revealing what lessons had been learnt, on the grounds of confidentiality.”

Before concluding Mr Low also admitted, “But most people suspected that the real reason they were burying the report was to try to keep the peace with Harry and Meghan.”