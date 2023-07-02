Prince Harry, Meghan Markle found themselves being put 'on ice’

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have allegedly been put 'on ice’ in terms of their future aspirations.

These claims and accusations have been brought to light by royal commentator Alison Boshoff.

According to the Daily Mail she believes, “Meghan, the ink fresh on her management deal with the ultimate Hollywood agent, Ari Emanuel at WME, is still pursuing creative and commercial opportunities. It was a solo deal — not her and Harry — and an enormous coup.”

“Harry, meanwhile, is said to be gravitating back to charity and campaigning work, planning a return to Africa to film a documentary following in the footsteps of his mother — a venture that will see him travelling to the continent alone.”

Before concluding Ms. Boshoff admitted, “Their ambition to become a global humanitarian power couple seems, for the moment at least, to be on ice.”