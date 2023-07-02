Kim Zolciak lands into legal trouble after getting sued for 'unpaid credit card bill'

'Kim Zolciak has failed, neglected, and refused to pay back the money', claims the bank

Actress Kim Zolciak has reportedly landed into legal touble as she has been sued for unpaid credit card bill.

Target National Bank has claimed that Kim has failed, neglected, and refused to pay back the money she owes to the bank, told Page Six.

The documents obtained by the court in the matter revealed that the actress obtained a credit card in 2007. The last payment she made from the credit card cost around five hundred dollars and was made on September 17, 2022.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the bank has seized her account and is trying to collect the debt.

Reportedly, the representatives of the former The Real Housewives of Atlanta actress have refused to comment on the court case.

Prior to this, Kim’s estranged husband, Kory Biermann, a former NFL player, was also sued a few weeks ago by BMW, claiming to have failed to make payments on a Rolls-Royce as per an agreement.

BMW revealed that the NFL player failed and refused to return the car. It is still located at his Georgia home.

Besides these cases, Kim Zolciak has parted ways with Kory Biermann. As per the former’s co-star Shereé Whitfield from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kim is not doing well amid divorce and is taking it really badly.