Meghan Markle's credibility in entertainment industry ‘rather tattered’

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle possess a ‘rather tattered’ credibility in the eyes of Hollywood’s elite.
These claims and accusations have been brought to light by royal commentator Alison Boshoff.
According to the Daily Mail, she believes, “What's expected to come next for Meghan is a string of commercial endorsements in fields meaningful to her, such as food, wellness, fashion and therapy.”
“I hear that there will be a book, most likely with a feminist angle," she also added in the middle of her chat.
“Most urgently, though, the WME team will seek to bolster — or should that be resuscitate — Meghan's rather tattered credibility in the entertainment industry, after the embarrassing ending of the Sussexes £18 million deal 'by mutual agreement' earlier this month.”
Gwen Stefani shares her celebratory remarks on social media
"Cruel Summer", song from Taylor Swift’s 2019 LP "Lover", was her "pride and joy" and her "favourite"
Although Gunn has skipped the event before, his absence this year will be more notable
Tom Cruise talks about riskiest scene in seventh installment of Mission Impossible movie
Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle wanted to be "queen bee", an expert has claimed
Zoe Saldana discusses her character in her husband’s directed movie