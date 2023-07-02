Meghan Markle's credibility in entertainment industry ‘rather tattered’

Meghan Markle credibility in the entertainment industry is ‘rather tattered’

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle possess a ‘rather tattered’ credibility in the eyes of Hollywood’s elite.

These claims and accusations have been brought to light by royal commentator Alison Boshoff.

According to the Daily Mail, she believes, “What's expected to come next for Meghan is a string of commercial endorsements in fields meaningful to her, such as food, wellness, fashion and therapy.”

“I hear that there will be a book, most likely with a feminist angle," she also added in the middle of her chat.

“Most urgently, though, the WME team will seek to bolster — or should that be resuscitate — Meghan's rather tattered credibility in the entertainment industry, after the embarrassing ending of the Sussexes £18 million deal 'by mutual agreement' earlier this month.”