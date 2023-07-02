'The Flash' star Ezra Miller's temporary harassment order expires, raises questions

The temporary protective order against Ezra Miller, the troubled star of "The Flash," was lifted in Massachusetts on Friday. Miller had been accused by the mother of a 12-year-old nonbinary child of behaving inappropriately and harassing their family.

In an Instagram statement, Miller expressed gratitude for the outcome and criticized the misuse of protective orders for personal motives. They argued that such orders were being weaponized for attention or vengeance instead of being used for those in genuine need.

“I’m encouraged by today’s outcome and very grateful at this moment to everyone who has stood beside me and sought to ensure that this egregious misuse of the protective order system was halted,” Miller wrote.



Miller also called out the press for spreading false claims and urged them to strive for accurate reporting and finding the truth instead of chasing sensationalism.

The accusations against Miller were first reported by The Daily Beast, which reviewed evidence such as photographs, text messages, and eyewitness testimonies. The actor was alleged to have exhibited erratic behavior, explosive anger, and made the child uncomfortable by hugging them and pressing their body against them.

Miller has been involved in various controversies in recent years. In 2020, a video surfaced showing them appearing to choke a woman outside a bar in Iceland, although no charges were filed. They were also arrested twice in Hawaii for disorderly conduct and harassment, resulting in a misdemeanor disorderly conduct conviction and a dismissed harassment charge. In 2022, Miller faced a felony burglary charge in Vermont, which was later reduced to a misdemeanor unlawful trespass charge, and they pled guilty to it in January.

In the same year, Miller apologized for their behavior and revealed that they were dealing with complex mental health issues and undergoing treatment. However, these incidents overshadowed the release and promotion of "The Flash," which performed poorly at the box office during its opening. Miller did not participate in press interviews leading up to the film's debut.



