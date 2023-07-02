What will Karachi's weather be today?

Representational image of a hot sunny day. — Radio Pakistan

Karachi is likely to experience hot and humid weather during the next 24 hours, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said Sunday.

However, the weather forecast agency added that there was a chance of drizzle in the port city during the early morning and night hours.

The maximum temperature may be between 35°C and 37°C, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 30°C, the met department said, adding that the humidity ratio in the city is 63%.

Moreover, the speed of winds blowing from the southwest is 18km/h.

According to a local weather forecaster, drizzling and passing showers were reported in some parts of the city last night due to the influence of strong sea clouds. The light showers were witnessed mostly over the southern and eastern parts of the city.

Furthermore, while mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours, rain-, wind- and thundershowers (isolated) are likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and northeast Punjab.