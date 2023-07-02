Meghan Markle, Prince Harry planning to go 'independent' in their journeys

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's plans to separate their businesses is raising eyebrows.

PR guru Mayah Riaz believes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could do wonders if they handle their careers differently from one another.

The comment comes as Meghan strikes a partnership with Hollywood agent Ari Emanuel while Harry works over a documentary in Africa.

She told the Mirror: "We have seen Prince Harry and Meghan do things independently for a little while now.

"I don't believe this to be brand damaging, but a way they can explore other opportunities which are important to them as individuals.

"I still believe they still are seen together in public and where opportunities arise, will work together."

Regardless, Harry and Meghan will continue to work on their joint brand, Archwell.

Speaking about their joint office, the Duke of Sussex gushed: "Most people that I know and many of my family, they aren’t able to work and live together.

"It’s actually really weird because it’d seem like a lot of pressure. But it just feels natural and normal."