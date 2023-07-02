Prince Harry 'entirely uncomfortable' with Meghan Markle showbiz plans

Prince Harry is allegedly planning to part his way from Meghan Markle's showbiz ambitions.
The Duke of Sussex is claimed to be ‘ill-suited’ for the fraternity, and is asked to gracefully step away to career options that align with his personality.
Journalist Alison Boshoff comments on how the father-of-two is uncomfortable with the limelight his wife dearly enjoys.
She asks: “How long before Harry turns his back on the showbusiness life, for which he is obviously ill-suited and seems entirely uncomfortable with."
The Prince is thus urged to turn his back from Hollywood, and move to his charitable causes including the ones in Africa.
This comes as Harry explicitly spoke about his charitable endeavors at the Uplift summit in San Francisco.
"For me, personally, I get so much out of helping other people,” Harry said before adding: "To be in the service of others is what drives me, what gets me out of bed e very day. Then you have kids."
