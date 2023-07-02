King Charles 'most affected' to go to Queen's 'favourite place to be'

King Charles III would feel troubled before the Royal Family summer vacations, notes expert.
The monarch, who had lost his mother Queen Elizabeth II last year at Balmoral Castle, would be hesitant to go back to the royal estate with his wife this year.
Body language expert Darren Stanton shares how the King will be "most affected".
Speaking to Express.co.uk ,Mr Stanton notes: "Balmoral was the Queen's favourite place to be, so I think the King is going to be the most affected, and whether he chooses to show his emotions in public or not, behaviourally, I think it's going to be a very tough time."
He added: "He’ll find both solace and comfort in being in comfortable surroundings knowing the Queen used to be there, but also at the same time he’ll experience great sadness.
"I think the King will be affected the most," continued the expert.
Queen Elizabeth II passed away in September 2022 after 70 years as the monarch of Britain.
