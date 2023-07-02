Darius Campbell Danesh’s autopsy result shows the star was living with broken neck

Darius Campbell Danesh's girlfriend Lauren Cheek shared findings of her late partner's autopsy following his unfortunate demise in August 2022.
The 30-year-old revealed the singer was living with an unknown heart condition as well as a broken neck following the 2010 car accident which left him in excruciating pain.
The Pop Idol alum, who rose to fame on the 2002 version of the show, was found dead aged 41 in his Minnesota apartment.
American Lauren, who is a businesswoman and runs a creative agency, told The Sun: 'So many things could have taken him, but this [heart condition] did, and he died in his sleep.
'His mum told me they only found out [about the undiagnosed condition] after they did the autopsy. His heart was twice the size it was supposed to be, which was fitting, because that is genuinely how he was — he had so much love.'
She went on to say: 'The autopsy also found he was living with a broken neck, but he refused to get help or complain about it. I think he used (Chloroethane) because he was in so much pain and he didn’t want to take pills, not even aspirin'.
Lauren said that the mixture of the substance and his heart condition proved too much leading to his sudden death.
The singer previously revealed he was just three millimetres from death after the 2010 horror crash.
