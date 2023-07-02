Eva Longoria appears in high spirits as she relaxes in Spanish sunshine

Eva Longoria appears to be enjoying some free time while on a family vacation to Europe.

She's jetted off to Europe for her annual summer jaunt.

Eva Longoria was in full-on vacation mode on Saturday as she relaxed in the Spanish sunshine with her little boy Santiago, five, on the beach in Marbella.

The actress, 48, looked typically chic in an eye-catching yellow and white dress which she teamed with flip-flops.

Eva was every inch the doting mum as she held her son's hand as they strolled along the promenade.

The Desperate Housewives icon shielded her eyes with some stylish shades and accessorised with a brown and black cross body bag.

Pinning her brunette locks up, the TV star added to her outfit with a pair of giant hoop earrings and a simple bracelet.

Earlier on in the month, the former Desperate Housewives star was spotted in France dining with the Beckhams and before that, she was pictured in Texas and Miami, Florida.

The actress is currently promoting her first directorial debut for the film Flamin' Hot, speaking to lots of different press.