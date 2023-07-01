Twitter users report problems as Elon Musk announces new limitation

Picture showing person touching the Twitter icon on the screen of their phone — AFP

Thousands of Twitter users across the globe reported facing issues on Saturday as its chief executive officer (CEO) announced some new limits on Twitter posts a user can read per day.



The microblogging platform, Twitter, on Saturday night was inaccessible to thousands of users as they complained of facing issues while using the social networking website, Downdetector reported.

More than 7,000 users across the world reported that they cannot access the platform, according to Downdetector, which reports outages of websites and platforms. Out of the total, over 5,000 complaints were reported from the United Kingdom alone.

Users in other countries — including Pakistan, India, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Turkiye and Germany — also reported facing problems with Elon Musk's platform.

They complained that the platform was unable to load tweets, with many only able to see posts from Friday evening.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear. Twitter Inc has not directly commented on the matter yet.

According to an online usage tracker, Twitter saw a huge spike in outages at around 8am Eastern Time Saturday.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Musk revealed that Twitter has set some per day limits for reading tweets to "address extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation".

A day earlier, the billionaire wrote on the microblogging site that “this platform hit another all-time high in user-seconds last week.”



According to Downdetector, a Twitter outage was also reported in May with more than 3,600 incidents of people reporting issues with the microblogging platform.



In February it was also reported that many Twitter users were unable to tweet, follow accounts or access their direct messages.





