Bilawal on Japan trip to ‘revive leadership-level contacts’

In a bid to revive leadership-level contacts with Japan after a considerable hiatus, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday reached Tokyo for a four-day official visit at the invitation of the government.

Upon arrival, he was received by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Japan Raza Bashir Tarar, officials from the Japanese Foreign Ministry and a large number of Pakistan community members, according to an official statement issued by the Foreign Office.



During the visit, the foreign minister will hold delegation-level talks with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi, the spokesperson, in an earlier press statement, said.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Japan Raza Bashir Tarar (left) receives Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari upon his arrival at the airport in Tokyo. — Twitter/@ForeignOfficePk

Bilawal will call on Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida, besides, he will also hold a meeting with National Security Adviser of Japan Takeo Akiba.

The foreign minister will also deliver a talk at the Asian Development Bank Institute (ADBI), which is a renowned think tank of Japan.

“Pakistan and Japan enjoy a long-standing time-tested relationship characterised by warmth, cordiality and commonality of views on issues,” it was added.

During his stay, he is also expected to interact with senior officials and executives representing prominent business houses and entities related to the import of Pakistani manpower to Japan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Foreign Secretary Dr Asad Majeed Khan has already reached Tokyo to partake in important meetings along with FM Bilawal.