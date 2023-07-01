Millie Bobbie Brown, Jake Bongiovi enjoy Taylor Swift show

The inspiration for her look was Taylor’s 'Lover' album as her right eye was decorated with a pink heart

Millie Bobby Brown was seen enjoying Taylor Swift’s Eras tour concert in Cincinnati, Ohio along with her finance Jake Bongiovi. The 19-year-old actress was spotted by fans having a fun night out with her 21-year-old beau.

Footage of the couple at the show soon began to make its way around social media as the original poster captioned their post: “Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are in attendance at #CincyTSTheErasTour tonight!”

They were seen standing together under a tent in an area containing cushioned wooden seats. The Stranger Things star donned a monochrome pink getup which included a pair of pink shorts, and a matching button-up shirt.

It seems the inspiration for the outfit and her makeup was Taylor’s Lover album as her right eye was decorated with a pink heart which is the same look the singer popularized for her album cover.

She tucked the button-down shirt into her shorts with a few buttons undone showing a baby pink camisole under it. The sleeves of her shirt included frill detailing and she completed the look with dangly earrings.

Meanwhile, her fiance was seen wearing a brown short-sleeved button-down shirt with his hair pushed back in a sleek look.