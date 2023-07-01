Millie Bobbie Brown, Jake Bongiovi enjoy Taylor Swift show

Millie Bobby Brown was seen enjoying Taylor Swift’s Eras tour concert in Cincinnati, Ohio along with her finance Jake Bongiovi. The 19-year-old actress was spotted by fans having a fun night out with her 21-year-old beau.
Footage of the couple at the show soon began to make its way around social media as the original poster captioned their post: “Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are in attendance at #CincyTSTheErasTour tonight!”
They were seen standing together under a tent in an area containing cushioned wooden seats. The Stranger Things star donned a monochrome pink getup which included a pair of pink shorts, and a matching button-up shirt.
It seems the inspiration for the outfit and her makeup was Taylor’s Lover album as her right eye was decorated with a pink heart which is the same look the singer popularized for her album cover.
She tucked the button-down shirt into her shorts with a few buttons undone showing a baby pink camisole under it. The sleeves of her shirt included frill detailing and she completed the look with dangly earrings.
Meanwhile, her fiance was seen wearing a brown short-sleeved button-down shirt with his hair pushed back in a sleek look.
"Cruel Summer", song from Taylor Swift’s 2019 LP "Lover", was her "pride and joy" and her "favourite"
Although Gunn has skipped the event before, his absence this year will be more notable
Tom Cruise talks about riskiest scene in seventh installment of Mission Impossible movie
Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle wanted to be "queen bee", an expert has claimed
Zoe Saldana discusses her character in her husband’s directed movie
Maddie Ziegler explains her relationship with Sia and what she meant to her