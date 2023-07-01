Matt Damon enjoys his time sunbathing with his wife Luciana

It appears he is enjoying his time away before he returns for the release of his flick

Matt Damon enjoys his time sunbathing while vacationing with his wife Luciana Barroso in Mykonos, Greece. They are joined on vacation by celebrity brothers Chris and Liam Hemsworth.

It appears as if the 52-year-old is doing his best to enjoy his time away before he returns to his home in the United States for the release of his flick, Oppenheimer from the director Christopher Nolan, which is one of the most anticipated films of the year.

While sunbathing, he showed off his toned figure in a pair of shorts, aviator sunglasses as well as a silver necklace around his neck. He was joined by his wife who looked stunning in a plaid pink swimsuit along with a bucket hat.

She seemed to be perfectly prepared for their trip as she brought along a black backpack and a sarong skirt which she eventually took off. During their time relaxing, she was spotted applying some sunscreen on her husband’s back.

They were then seen cuddling together on the chair before they went on to spend some time with their friends and family who are similarly enjoying their time away.