Prince Harry, Meghan Markle rarely consider 'consequences for any actions'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been branded a ‘real disappointment for Spotify’ given their lack of content.
Royal commentator Alison Boshoff issued these claims and admissions.
She started the converastion off by referencing an admission by talent agent Jeremy Zimmer.
He remarked at the time, “Turns out Meghan Markle was not a great audio talent or necessarily any kind of talent. You know, just because you're famous doesn't make you great at something.”
However, Ms Boshoff is of the opinion that, “Those familiar with the situation say it was the lack of content, not the podcast viewing figures, which was the real disappointment for Spotify.”
Before concluding Ms Boshoff also admitted, “Incredibly, however, for a couple who rarely seem to consider the consequences their actions will have on others, Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, are convinced their downfall was nothing to do with them.
"Cruel Summer", song from Taylor Swift’s 2019 LP "Lover", was her "pride and joy" and her "favourite"
Although Gunn has skipped the event before, his absence this year will be more notable
Tom Cruise talks about riskiest scene in seventh installment of Mission Impossible movie
Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle wanted to be "queen bee", an expert has claimed
Zoe Saldana discusses her character in her husband’s directed movie
Maddie Ziegler explains her relationship with Sia and what she meant to her