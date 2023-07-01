Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at stalemate as ‘no one can splash such money around’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are allegedly at a stalemate since ‘no one can splash such money around’ for them anymore.

These claims and accusations have been brought to light by royal commentator Alison Boshoff.

According to the Daily Mail Ms Boshoff believes, “Incredibly, however, for a couple who rarely seem to consider the consequences their actions will have on others, Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, are convinced their downfall was nothing to do with them.”



“I'm told both feel they have been 'repeatedly unlucky' with other world events.”

Especially since “Attempts to launch themselves as global do-gooders, free to earn money once they had relieved themselves of royal duties, were severely impacted by the pandemic which followed within months of their Megxit announcement in January 2020.”

Even “Their deal with Netflix coincided with a huge and painful 'correction' in the economics of streaming — ditto their deal with Spotify.”

All because “Both companies don't have that kind of money to splash around any more.”