Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘condiments on opposing shelves in the pantry’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are now ‘particular condiments on opposing shelves in the pantry’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been ridiculed for comparing themselves to the most complimentary condiments given that they live on opposing shelves in the pantry.

These claims and accusations have been brought to light by royal commentator Alison Boshoff.

She weighed in on everything while slipping in a sly jibe against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



According to a report by the Daily Mail she believes, “As Meghan said, in typically syrupy style while promoting her Archetypes podcast last year, she and husband Prince Harry are 'like salt and pepper — we always move together'.”



Before concluding Ms Boshoff admitted, “And yet, as their media empire implodes, with their Spotify deal axed, today it seems that these particular condiments have somehow ended up on totally opposing shelves in the pantry.”