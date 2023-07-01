Players from both teams shake hands after the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on October 23, 2022. — AFP

A security delegation from Pakistan will visit India to review the venues and other arrangements before the government greenlights the team's tour to the neighbouring country for the ICC World Cup, Geo News reported Saturday.

According to the sources, the security at the venues will be inspected for Pakistan's matches. The delegation will likely visit India's Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

The security team's tour is set to take place after consultations with the Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the election of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman.

"The security delegation will go with representation from the PCB to inspect the venues where Pakistan will play and also the security and other arrangements made for them in the World Cup," an official source in the Inter-Provincial Coordination (Sports) Ministry was quoted as saying by Press Trust of India on Saturday.



"Before any tour to India it is standard practice for the cricket board to seek permission from the government which normally sends a delegation to India," the official said.

"The delegation will interact with the officials there and discuss and inspect with them the security and other arrangements for our players, officials, fans and media, who will go for the tournament.

"The PCB will share the report with the ICC and BCCI if the delegation has any concerns.”

Earlier, the PCB shared its official stance on the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 after its schedule was released by the game’s governing body on Tuesday.

According to a PCB spokesperson, the board “requires the Government of Pakistan’s clearance for any tour to India, including the match venues”.

“We are liaising with our government for guidance, and as soon as we hear something from them, we will update the Event Authority [ICC]. This position is consistent with what we had told the ICC a couple of weeks ago when they shared with us the draft schedule and sought our feedback,” the spokesperson added.

Pakistan's schedule for ICC World Cup 2023:

October 6: Pak vs Qualifier 1 in Hyderabad

October 12: Pak vs Qualifier 2 in Hyderabad

October 15: Pak vs India in Ahmedabad

October 20: Pak vs Australia in Bengaluru

October 23: Pak vs Afghanistan in Chennai

October 27: Pak vs South Africa in Chennai

October 31: Pak vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 4: Pak vs New Zealand Bengaluru

November 12: Pak vs England in Kolkata