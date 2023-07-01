Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘to blame’ for losing it all

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been accused of being the ‘only reason’ for the loss of everything.



These claims and admissions have been brought to light by Robert Emlyn Slater.

These claims have been shared with the Entertainment Daily.



They started everything off by saying, “It’s one thing to have royal experts and angry presenters ranting about you on late-night GB News shows.”

But “It’s another thing entirely to have a literal executive at Spotify branding you a ‘grifter’.”

“The question is now – who’s to blame for Harry and Meghan losing their deals? The royal couple? Or the brands?” the expert asked before adding, “I’m going to go out on a limb and say the Sussexes.”

“They had three years to do something half decent with their £18m Spotify deal,” the expert noted.

But “In that time, they managed 12 episodes of their podcast, Archetype. I say ‘they’. Meghan did – and even then, there are reports claiming that she ‘faked’ interviews.”