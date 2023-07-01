Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need to ‘sit up and see’ they aren’t ‘misunderstood victims’

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been urged to ‘reconsider their plans’ now that they’ve seen ‘brands looking to distance themselves’.



These claims and admissions have been brought to light by Robert Emlyn Slater.

These claims have been shared with the Entertainment Daily.



They started everything off by saying, “Harry and Meghan have had a tough couple of weeks, thanks to their Spotify deal collapsing and other brands now reportedly looking to distance themselves.”

Slater also chimed in on to say, “With so many brands now turning away from the royal couple, is it time to accept who the common denominator is?”

This is especially true considering the fact that “when a streaming giant like Spotify turns around and cuts ties, or when reports emerge that even Netflix are reconsidering their relationship – that’s when you sit up and listen.”

Before concluding Slater added, “Maybe it’s also where you begin to consider the option that Harry and Meghan aren’t the misunderstood victims they like to believe they are.”