Olivia Rodrigo breaks down ‘healing impact’ of ‘putting pen to paper’ for ‘Vampire single

Lyricist Olivia Rodrigo has just weighed in on the healing impact writing Vampire has had on her emotional state.

The singer weighed in on everything in a new social media post.

The post in question has been shared to Instagram in the form of a post.

The post includes an image of Rodrigo with a vampire bite on the side of her neck.

The caption however, offered more insight into the song’s effects on her mental health.

The post reads, “vampire song and video out now. I made it with my very talented wonderful friend @dan_nigro last winter and created the video with the incredible @petrafcollins"

"Writing this song helped me sort through lots of feelings of regret, anger, and heartache. it’s one of my favorite songs on the album and it felt very cathartic to finish. im so happy it’s in your hands now and I hope it helps u deal with any bloodsuckers in your life. all my thanks 4ever".

Check it out Below:







