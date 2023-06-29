Focus should be World Cup, not only India: Shadab Khan

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan believes that the national side should focus on winning the World Cup rather than prioritising only victory against India in the upcoming mega event hosted by the arch-rivals.
The star leg-spinner did not shy away from admitting that there is always pressure if there is a Pakistan and India clash as it is the biggest contest in the game of cricket.
However, he said, he would see the trophy as a priority instead of a single team because even if Pakistan win against India and lose the World Cup, it would be of no use.
"Playing against India comes with a different sense of joy. The pressure overall is also different. Now when we have to go there, it will be their home ground - the crowd will be against us," the 24-year-old cricketer said.
Shadab further stated that losing against India would mean nothing if Pakistan ended up winning the World Cup.
"In my opinion, even if we lose from India but end up winning the World Cup, it's a win-win because that is our main aim," he added.
It must be noted that the most anticipated match of the World Cup will be played between India and Pakistan on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the biggest stadium in the world that can gather as many as 132,000 spectators.
Men in Green’s record against the Blues in the World Cup isn’t something one would want to talk about as the former have lost seven out of seven matches against the latter including an infamous semi-final defeat in the 2011 World Cup in Mohali.
The day match will start at 10:00am Pakistan Standard Time (PST) while all other matches will be day-night fixtures starting at 01:30pm (PST).
Rapinoe's vision of paradigm shift in women's sports at upcoming Women's World Cup resonates with growing support for...
Millie Bright said she feels mentally and physically fresh as she has ever felt
The possibility of a quarterfinal clash between Pegula and Gauff adds further excitement to the tournament
July 19th will be a date circled on calendars for clash between Hany Mukhtar-led MLS All-Stars and Arsenal in what is...
Indian batter announces that he is ready to “have a battle” with Pakistan’s legendary former pace bowler Shoaib...
" Focus, have fun and remember the whole country is behind you", Wasim Akram tells Babar Azam