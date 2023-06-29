Focus should be World Cup, not only India: Shadab Khan

Pakistan´s Shadab Khan prepares to bowl during the ICC men´s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 semi-final cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on November 9, 2022. — AFP

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan believes that the national side should focus on winning the World Cup rather than prioritising only victory against India in the upcoming mega event hosted by the arch-rivals.



The star leg-spinner did not shy away from admitting that there is always pressure if there is a Pakistan and India clash as it is the biggest contest in the game of cricket.

However, he said, he would see the trophy as a priority instead of a single team because even if Pakistan win against India and lose the World Cup, it would be of no use.

"Playing against India comes with a different sense of joy. The pressure overall is also different. Now when we have to go there, it will be their home ground - the crowd will be against us," the 24-year-old cricketer said.

Shadab further stated that losing against India would mean nothing if Pakistan ended up winning the World Cup.

"In my opinion, even if we lose from India but end up winning the World Cup, it's a win-win because that is our main aim," he added.

It must be noted that the most anticipated match of the World Cup will be played between India and Pakistan on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the biggest stadium in the world that can gather as many as 132,000 spectators.

Men in Green’s record against the Blues in the World Cup isn’t something one would want to talk about as the former have lost seven out of seven matches against the latter including an infamous semi-final defeat in the 2011 World Cup in Mohali.

Here is Pakistan's schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023:

October 6 - vs Qualifier 1 in Hyderabad

October 12 - vs Qualifier 2 in Hyderabad

October 15 - vs India in Ahmedabad

October 20 - vs Australia in Bengaluru

October 23 - vs Afghanistan in Chennai

October 27 - vs South Africa in Chennai

October 31 - vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 4 - vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match)

November 12 - vs England in Kolkata

The day match will start at 10:00am Pakistan Standard Time (PST) while all other matches will be day-night fixtures starting at 01:30pm (PST).