Kim Cattrall unveils ONE demand before signing 'And Just Like That'

'And Just Like That' is a spin-off sequel to the famous show 'Sex and the City'

Hollywood actress Kim Cattrall unveiled her one condition on which she signed And Just Like That.

On Wednesday, Cattrall shared in the latest episode of The View, when she received a call from the head of HBO for the offer, she decided to be a bit creative before agreeing to the part.

Before unveiling her demand, the 66-year-old actress added: “It's very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, 'What can we do?' I went, 'Hmmm. Let me get creative."

She finally disclosed that she negotiated with the makers of And Just Like That to bring back designer Patricia Field, widely known to be the costume designer on Sex and the City.

"And one of those things was to get Pat Field back. I just thought, 'If I'm gonna come back, I've got to come back with that kind of Samantha style. I've got to push it.' And we did”, stated Cattrall.

As per Entertainment Tonight, Kim Cattrall will be reprising her evergreen role of Samantha Jones in the spinoff sequel to Sex and the City.