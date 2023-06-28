Ashley Graham reveals she tries on acupuncture every day as an experiment

Ashley Graham has recently revealed she tried on daily acupuncture as an experiment.



In a new TikTok video published on June 27, the model said that her acupuncturist Sandra is staying with her for a week.

“She is staying with me because she knows how much I love acupuncture,” revealed the 35-year-old.

The mother-of-three explained, “So, we decided to needle me every day for like two to three hours a day.”

“Basically, to experiment on what it does to my traps, my face, butt, quads, shins, my feet,” she continued.

Graham mentioned that her feet “have been a big thing ever since I've gotten pregnant and had babies and gotten pregnant and had babies!”

Graham, who shares three sons with husband Justin Ervin, shared about her acupuncture session.

“We're going to be doing gua sha, cupping, moxa, old traditional acupuncture with needles,” she remarked.

The former model further said, “I know some people are not really into gua sha and cupping and needles, but I'm here to tell you that I'd rather do that than put some chemicals in my body, just saying! But not opposed to a little Botox.”

Captioning her post, Graham wrote, “She is going to needle my whole body and guide me through various holistic practices like needling, moxa, cupping and gua sha.”

“I can't emphasize enough how these practices are my holy grail — I guarantee they will work wonders for every single body,” she added.