Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's first reaction to Spotify's blow revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly expecting a very proud exit from audio streaming giant Spotify, but it did not happen.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first reaction after their exit from the platform has been revealed.



The couple were not happy with how news broke of their exit from the audio streaming service, according to a new report.



Harry and Meghan were expecting "Spotify would release a statement saying how great it was to work with Meghan, but they didn’t," a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

The platform reportedly "had been pushing Harry and Meghan for more content over the last year."

The Sussexes "weren’t delivering" on what needed before the deal came to an end earlier this month.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet got word "a while ago” that her “Archetypes” podcast was being scrapped, another source tells the outlet.

"It seems to be one assault after another these days, with people lining up to take cheap shots at them," the insider says. "Quite frankly, both she and Harry are sick and tired of it."

They added that despite Harry and Meghan's deal ending in disappointment, the two already have their sights set on a new chapter with "a ton of exciting things in the pipeline."

However, the source continued that the Sussexes are "ready to come back stronger."