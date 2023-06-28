Hotel rates skyrocket in Ahmedabad as city set to host India-Pakistan World Cup clash

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (Left) and Indian team captain Rohit Sharma are seen in good mood. PCB/Files

Despite Pakistan’s participation in the World Cup in doldrums, hotels rates in the Indian city of Ahmedabad have gone through the roof after the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed that the Green Shirts will take on arch rivals India in the city, reported Deccan Herald.

The unmatched demand for the most-anticipated match of the World Cup has led to an increase in the fares as the arch-rivals will take on each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium on October 15.

Rents have gone up to ten times almost, despite many of them already sold out for the day, and some hotels are even charging an amount close to 100,000 Indian rupees. It must be noted that on a normal day, the same hotel charges about Rs5,000 to Rs8,000 for the same room.

The last time Pakistan and India faced one another in an ICC event was in the T20 World Cup match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground last year where more than 90,000 people were present in the stadium.

A full house is expected at the Narendra Modi Stadium, having a capacity of about 132,000 spectators, as the arch-rivals will be going head to head.

Here is Pakistan's schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023:

October 6 - vs Qualifier 1 in Hyderabad

October 12 - vs Qualifier 2 in Hyderabad

October 15 - vs India in Ahmedabad

October 20 - vs Australia in Bengaluru

October 23 - vs Afghanistan in Chennai

October 27 - vs South Africa in Chennai

October 31 - vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 4 - vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match)

November 12 - vs England in Kolkata

The day match will start at 10:00am Pakistan Standard Time (PST) while all other matches will be day-night fixtures starting at 01:30pm (PST).

Eight teams have qualified for the event through the Cricket World Cup Super League while the final two spots will be taken by the finalists of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier taking place in Zimbabwe.

If the West Indies qualify, they will be in Q1 irrespective of where they finish in the Qualifiers.

If Sri Lanka qualify, they will be in Q2 irrespective of where they finish in the Qualifiers.

If Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Kolkata.

If India qualify for the semifinals, they will play in Mumbai unless playing against Pakistan, in which case they will play in Kolkata.

The tournament will be played in the round-robin format with all teams playing against each other for a total of 45 league matches.

The top four teams will qualify for the semifinals, which will be held in Mumbai on November 15 and in Kolkata on November 16. The semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.