Prince Harry, Meghan Markle provide ‘no end of headaches and very little in terms of benefits’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle allegedly offer nothing but a bunch of “headaches and very little in terms of benefits.”

These admissions and claims have been shared by royal commentator Dan Wootton.

The conversation arose once Mr Wootton accused the couple of posing ‘deliciously ironic’ ideas.

He started everything off by saying, “At one point Harry and Meghan are said to have even pitched a vague TV project tackling misinformation. How deliciously ironic.”

According to the Daily Mail he also added that “the only misinformation that ended up emanating from this deal was the Sussexes claim they'd be creative masterminds deserving of being handed tens of millions of dollars by producing stellar and compelling entertainment shows and podcasts.”

Before concluding Mr Wootton also admitted, “Just like the Royal Family discovered, working with these two provides no end of headaches and very little in terms of benefits.”