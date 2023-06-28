Prince Harry’s ‘modus operandi’ is ‘consistently disappointing’

Experts have just bashed Prince Harry’s “modus operandi” in terms of projects and have branded him ‘consistently disappointing’.



These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Sarah Vine.

She started the conversation off by saying, “If Prince Harry weren’t so spectacularly annoying, it would almost be quite sweet.”



“You can’t knock someone for having ambition,” after all “and if he had gone off and put the work in, written letters, spoken to intermediaries, brokered deals, made the calls – in other words, done some actual work – it’s possible that he might have landed one of these big fish. But he didn’t.”

According to the Daily Mail she also added, “As always in Harry’s world, he thinks he simply has to show up and spout a few platitudes, throw around a few ideas. He seems to have no concept of the work it takes to produce these shows.”

So “his modus operandi on all these projects has been described as consistently disappointing,” he added before adding.