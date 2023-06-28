Prince Harry’s ‘used to giving orders and having little people take care of the details’

Experts believe Prince Harry can’t be expected to shoulder all the blame of Spotify’s loss because he’s “used to giving orders and having the little people take care of the details.”



These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Sarah Vine.

She started the conversation off by saying, “To be fair, you can’t blame Harry. He was raised as a Royal, someone for whom merely existing is a career.”



According to the Daily Mail she also admitted, “He’s used to giving orders and having the little people take care of the details.”

Also, “as a Royal, money and status are a given. Many go the extra mile – and that’s what earns them love and respect.”

“In Harry’s case, he not only grew up Royal, but as a favourite Royal – Diana’s sweet little boy whom we all adored and felt rather protective about. Trouble is, he’s not a Royal any more.”

“By renouncing his Royal status – not to mention attacking the institution of monarchy – and pursuing an independent life, he has also renounced the privileges that come with it.”

“One of which is never having to work for a living, or worry about what your boss thinks of your slightly naive, pie-in-the-sky ideas – or indeed, delivering value for money as an employee.”

Before concluding she also added, “It’s a brutal world, and Harry, poor love, is finding out the hard way that if you take someone’s money (in this case £15million of Spotify lolly), you must come up with the goods. Otherwise it’s so long, sayonara, arrivederci.”