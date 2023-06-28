 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘remarkably’ have ‘come out the other side fighting’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have just been laude for ‘coming out from the other side’

By Web Desk
June 28, 2023

Royal experts have just referenced Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ability to survive a ‘baptism of fire’.

These insights have been issued by assistant opinion editor Kuba Shand-Baptiste.

She started the converastion off by saying, “Just look at Princess Kate. After years of facing criticism for being ‘cold’ she’s found a way to step out of the shadow of her alleged rival.”

According to iNews, Ms Shand-Baptiste feels, “That same poll suggested her popularity rose a little in the past few months – even if it took a Harry and Meghan-sized hole to do so.”

Before concluding she also admitted, “This is a case of two people whose introduction to the public has been a baptism of fire” and “remarkably, they have come out the other side fighting.”

“I admire that,” she also added before signing off and admitting, “they just need to get a handle on their PR.”