Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘remarkably’ have ‘come out the other side fighting’

Royal experts have just referenced Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ability to survive a ‘baptism of fire’.
These insights have been issued by assistant opinion editor Kuba Shand-Baptiste.
She started the converastion off by saying, “Just look at Princess Kate. After years of facing criticism for being ‘cold’ she’s found a way to step out of the shadow of her alleged rival.”
According to iNews, Ms Shand-Baptiste feels, “That same poll suggested her popularity rose a little in the past few months – even if it took a Harry and Meghan-sized hole to do so.”
Before concluding she also admitted, “This is a case of two people whose introduction to the public has been a baptism of fire” and “remarkably, they have come out the other side fighting.”
“I admire that,” she also added before signing off and admitting, “they just need to get a handle on their PR.”
