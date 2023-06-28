Meghan Markle knows King Charles is in no ‘hurry whatsoever to bury the hatchet’

Experts warn King Charles still has a ‘one more pressing conundrum for the Firm to grapple with’ and that is the relationship between Prince Harry.



These claims and insights have been brought forward by royal commentator and expert Camilla Tominey.

The admissions have been shared with The Telegraph, and they address the changes King Charles is making in his dealings with Prince Harry.

She even went as far as to say, “Having pulled off a successful Coronation and even managed to persuade the public to accept ‘Queen Camilla’, there is only one more pressing conundrum for the Firm to grapple with: how to solve a problem like Prince Harry?”

However, Ms Tominey believes, “while the Sussexes may be impatient for an apology, their royal relatives appear in no hurry whatsoever to bury the hatchet.”