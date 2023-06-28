FBI cautions against using public phone charging stations

This representational picture shows two phones being charged. — Unsplash/File

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has recently warned people that using public charging stations for phones could expose their devices to malicious software, so you may want to rethink before using them.

According to a tweet from the FBI's Denver branch, bad actors are using public USB stations like those found at shopping centres and airports to spread malware and spy software. The agency did not give any particular instances.

"Carry your own charger and USB cord and use an electrical outlet instead," the agency advised in the tweet.

When a device's battery is critically low, many find public charging stations to be attractive, but security experts have long expressed concerns about the risk. Researchers first used the term "juice jacking" to describe the issue in 2011.

"Just by plugging your phone into a compromised power strip or charger, your device is now infected, and that compromises all your data," Drew Paik, formerly of security firm Authentic8, explained to CNN in 2017.

Data transmission from your phone to other devices happens over the same cord that you use to charge it. For instance, you can download photos from your iPhone to your computer when you plug the charging cable into your Mac.

As Paik previously told CNN, if a port is compromised, there is no restriction on the amount of information that a hacker can steal. It also includes your contacts, photos, text messages, and emails.

"The FBI regularly provides reminders and public service announcements in conjunction with our partners," Vikki Migoya, public affairs officer at the FBI's Denver branch, said. "This was a general reminder for the American public to stay safe and diligent, especially while travelling."

Additionally, the FCC warns that corrupted charging ports can enable malicious actors to lock devices, extract personal data, and give infected cables as promotional gifts.