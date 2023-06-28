Former business partner accuses Kanye West of using offensive phrases targeting Jewish people

Kanye West will take the spotlight in an upcoming documentary that delves into his history of making antisemitic comments as well as his 2024 presidential bid.

Presented by Mobeen Azhar, "The Trouble with KanYe" sheds light on fresh allegations and personal accounts of the artist's offensive remarks targeting Jewish individuals.

The film sheds light on the rapper's controversial actions, which sparked significant backlash in 2022 when he made crude statements on Twitter and endorsed antisemitic conspiracy theories. West also claimed to have been "blocked" by the "Jewish media."

Within the documentary, Ye's former business partner and close friend, entrepreneur Alex Klein, shares insights into the aftermath of West's offensive outbursts, revealing that West used derogatory language directly aimed at him.

“We turned down 10 million dollars. Kanye was very angry, you know, he was saying ‘I feel like I wanna smack you’ and ‘You’re exactly like the other Jews’ – almost relishing and reveling in how offensive he could be, using these phrases hoping to hurt me.”

Continuing the account, Klein recounts a conversation where he confronted West about his beliefs regarding Jewish individuals conspiring against him.

“I asked him and I said, ‘Do you really think Jews are working together to hold you back?’ and he said ‘Yes, yes I do but it’s not even a statement that I need to take back because look at all the energy around me right now. Without that statement, I wouldn’t become president’.”