Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are simply out of their depth: ‘But they do have to make a living’

Experts have just rushed to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s defense, despite them being ‘simply out of their depth’.
These insights have been issued by assistant opinion editor Kuba Shand-Baptiste.
She started the converastion off by saying, “We should never have entertained debates about the veracity of her mental health issues.”
She also said, “Nor should we, especially after their corny, at times tone-deaf but still illuminating Netflix documentary, have criticised her for coming to understand her blackness after being subjected to racism in the UK, having been mistaken for a white woman in the US for the majority of her life.”
According to iNews she said “I don’t think recent charges of Meghan and Harry being ‘grifters’ or attention seekers (especially after that car chase) are fair either.”
Because “whether we want them around or not, they do have to make a living somehow.”
“Unfortunately, they are stumbling over how best to do that. And that’s OK too. They are simply out of their depth,” she added before concluding.
