Parental policing: Mums, dads get more powers to spy on teens using Meta sites

This picture shows Meta's logo displayed outside the company's headquarters. — AFP/File

Facebook's parent company, Meta, is introducing new safety measures and monitoring tools for teenagers across its social media platforms after concerns raised by parents of young users about their negative impacts.

The tools include parental controls on Messenger, advice for teenagers to leave Facebook after 20 minutes, and prodding for young Instagram users who stay up late to stop scrolling.

The features were revealed on Tuesday as lawmakers put more pressure on Meta and other social media companies to address the negative effects their platforms have on younger users, who can be as young as 13 when they sign up for Meta's apps.

Parental control tools similar to those on Instagram are now available in Messenger, Meta's instant messaging service. In addition to viewing and receiving updates on their contact list and receiving alerts if their teen reports someone, parents and guardians can see how much time their teenagers spend using the chat tool.

If their accounts are synced, another new feature allows parents and teenagers to communicate directly through notifications.

"We heard from parents and teens about the value they’re seeing from how a two-way dialogue can foster and encourage discussions," Diana Williams, who oversees product changes for youth and families at Meta, told CNN in an interview.

On Facebook, Meta will begin to prod teen users to step away from the app after 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, for Instagram, Meta aims to roll out a new nudge that tells teenagers to quit the app if they spend too much time at night watching Reels or videos.

The initiative expands on already-existing Instagram features like Quiet Mode, which temporarily disables notifications and notifies others when you are trying to concentrate.

Additionally, Instagram is testing a feature that restricts how users can engage with users who are not followers. Users who are not followers must now send an invitation to connect with them; until the recipient accepts their invitation, they are unable to call, send images, videos, voice messages, or make phone calls to them.

According to the company, this feature aims to reduce the amount of unwanted content that women receive from strangers.

Following the disclosure of internal documents that revealed Instagram can have a negative impact on the mental health of its young users, Meta has introduced a number of new tools and safeguards for teens, and this is just the latest in that line.

For instance, Instagram has since launched an educational hub for parents with materials, advice, and articles from specialists on user safety.

The business claimed to be adopting a "stricter approach" to the content it suggests to teenagers and will actively steer them away from one subject if they have been focusing on it for an excessive amount of time. Examples of such topics include architecture and travel destinations.

Facebook and Messenger have undergone few changes up until this point. However, Facebook does have a Safety Centre that offers resources and tools for supervision, including articles and guidance from top authorities.