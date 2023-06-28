Country singer Toby Keith overcomes stomach cancer, plans to hit the road again

The singer Toby Keith, who has been battling stomach cancer, recently gave an optimistic health update.

The 61-year-old musician expressed his positive outlook and eagerness to resume touring in the near future.

People reported him saying, “I am feeling pretty good.”

In a conversation with The Oklahoman before the Toby Keith and Friends Gold Tournament, he said, “You never know cancer, so you have to prepare for it but now everything is in a real positive trend.”

The Should've Been a Cowboy crooner, said he wants to muster up the energy for a full-length show and expressed the desire to be touring again by the end of the year.

He told that he was trying to rehearse by bringing the band together just to see if he can get through two hours.

The Oklahoman reported him saying that his tumor has shrunk to the third as his blood tests are improving.

Keith said, “I feel ‘better’ with each passing day.” However, the star is still going through chemotherapy for his stomach cancer.

He continued, “I just need to heal with a little bit of rest.”

He told that he wants to spend this time with his family also expressing his excitement to see the fans sooner than later.

“I can’t wait,” he said.

He thanked his fans for showing love and support in an Instagram post.