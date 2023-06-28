Brave TV star Jonnie Irwin defies terminal cancer, makes inspiring appearance at TRIC awards

Famous TV personality Jonnie Irwin, who is currently battling terminal cancer and might be nearing the end of his journey, recently shocked viewers by making a rarely-seen appearance at the prestigious TRIC awards alongside his fellow Escape to the Country stars.

Picture: David Fisher/Shutterstock

A Place in the Sun star revealed his diagnosis to the public in November, stating that his cancer has spread from his lungs to his brain.

He also lamented that he might only have months to live, reports Metro UK.

Since then, the 49-year-old TV presenter has been spending time with his family.

He shares three kids with his wife Jessica Holmes – the eldest Rex is four-years old whereas younger are twins Rafa and Cormac, two years of age.

Jonnie’s rare appearance at the TRIC awards seems that he is also trying to make some memories with his old pals from Escape to the Country: Sonali Shah, Nicki Chapman, and Jules Hudson.

He was wearing khaki jacket and a grey shirt. He was smiling and appeared to be at ease with his wrapping around his friends.

In conversation with The Mirror, he said, “Today is a good day. Yesterday I peeled myself out of bed and munched painkillers but so far so good today.

Jonnie recalled the experience of sharing the tragic news of his diagnosis with his wife.

Speaking at AIG Life’s The OneChat podcast, he said, “That brutal memory stays in my head.”

“I just remember saying sorry to her while hugging her.”

Jonnie also accused Channel 4 of pushing him aside for someone healthier when his contract for A Place in the Sun show wasn’t renewed.