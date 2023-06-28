Kylie Minogue talks of collaborating with Dua Lipa: 'She is dynamite'

Kylie Minogue talked about teaming up with Dua Lipa in her hit song Real Groove.

Speaking to ET Canada, the singer-songwriter gushed over the Levitating hitmaker, revealing that she loves how hard Lipa works.

“Well, she’s amazing. She’s got the songs, the voice already is so recognizable,” Minogue told the publication. “She works hard.”

She added, “You know, this hasn’t just been gifted on a plate. And I love seeing that in all, particularly women, performers. You just know it’s that little bit harder. It really is.”

The singer went on to throw more love on Lipa, saying, “There’s no question about it. So she is dynamite. And yeah, that was a fun experience to perform with her briefly on her special.”

The host then asked the singer if fans should expect more collaborations with Lipa in the future, to which she responded, “Who knows?”

This comes after Minogue reached a new milestone on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart as her song Padam Padam claimed No. 10 spot.

Prior to this achievement, Minogue had seen three of her songs reach the top 20 on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, out of her 15 total appearances since its inception.

These songs include Real Groove with Lipa (No. 15, 2021), Magic (No. 17, 2020), and Say Something (No. 18, 2020).