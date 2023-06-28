Piers Morgan pays tribute to Meghan Markle

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has paid tribute to his nemesis Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, leaving TRIC Awards audience speechless.



Morgan praised Meghan in his acceptance speech after he won Interview of the Year award for his interview with football legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I want to thank Meghan Markle because, if you think about it, without her contribution to my career I would never have gone to TalkTV," Piers Morgan quipped.

The outspoken journalist sarcastically added, “I would never have been standing here with this award."

Later, taking to Twitter, Piers Morgan shared his photo with the award saying “Delighted to win Interview of the Year at @TRICawards for my @Cristiano scoop.

“Thanks to my brilliant team at @PiersUncensored and thanks again Cristiano - I may need to borrow one of your trophy cabinets at this rate!”



