Graham Norton to host U.K. reboot of 'Wheel of Fortune'

Graham Norton, renowned TV host of "The Graham Norton Show," is set to host the U.K. revival of the popular game show "Wheel of Fortune."

The show, based on the U.S. format, will be produced by Whisper North, a subsidiary of the Sony Pictures Television-backed Whisper Group.

Previously broadcast on ITV from 1988 to 2001, the reboot will consist of eight episodes, including two celebrity specials, reports Variety.

Contestants will spin a giant carnival wheel to win cash prizes, with the potential to lose everything on the wheel's "bankrupt" and "lose a turn" sections.

In addition to cash, contestants can also win prizes to boost their winnings and reach the bonus round. The announcement follows Norton's involvement in hosting "The Graham Norton Show" and Whisper North's production of a U.K. version of "Jeopardy!" hosted by Stephen Fry, both for ITV.

Norton expressed his excitement about bringing the iconic American show to a British audience, while ITV's head of entertainment commissioning, Katie Rawcliffe, anticipated a fun and unpredictable experience.

Sunil Patel, CEO of Whisper, expressed enthusiasm about collaborating with Norton and bringing the beloved show to primetime on ITV.

