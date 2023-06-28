Meghan Markle leaves royal family ‘terrified’

British royal family is reportedly ‘terrified’ with rumours Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle could follow in the footsteps of her husband Prince Harry and release her own memoir.
According to reports, Meghan might release her tell-all memoir post-Spotify contract.
Sky News reported, British royal family is living in 'fear' of the publication of Meghan Markle’s rumoured upcoming memoir, which threatens to name the alleged “racist” in the family.
The insider told UK Telegraph, per Sky News, naming the figure would result in chaos for the Firm.
The insider told the publication, “All hell will likely break loose again.”
The source further said, “There’s not a lot of trust left to allow the family to maintain a good and open relationship.
“How do you speak openly without it ending up in volume two?”
The insider’s claims came amid rumours Meghan Markle has been writing her memoir following the record-breaking commercial success of Harry’s tell-all Spare.
