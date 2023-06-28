Zayn Malik announces 'fourth solo album' in collaboration with 'Mercury Records'

Zayn Malik has deleted all the posts from his Instagram

Zayn Malik has officially announced his fourth solo album in collaboration with Mercury Records.

Malik deleted all the posts from his Instagram handle and dropped the teaser of a news song.

Taking it to his Instagram account, the former band member of One Direction shared the link of the teaser of the new single from his fourth solo on IG story.

Not just that, he also dropped a picture of him with the president of Mercury Records, Tyler Arnold confirming their collaboration. Meanwhile, Arnold also welcomed the singer on board.

The teaser Malik shared showed him wearing a helmet while flexing a bike. The small video went viral on social media in no time. It immediately gained 16.3 million views and 2.2 million likes.

On the other hand, fans are extremely for Zayn Malik’s new album. They have already started trending the fourth album saying ‘Z4 is coming’, reports Pinkvilla.