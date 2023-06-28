Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ideas are ‘completely impractical and impossible’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been bashed for allegedly ‘hounding’ Spotify ‘daily’ with last minute changes to every episode.

These admissions and claims have been shared by royal commentator Dan Wootton.

The conversation arose once Mr Wootton referenced the Wall Street Journal’s findings about Archewell and claimed, “Archewell employees and associates say the company often lacks direction, and that its founders at times seem surprised by the work required to finish entertainment projects.”

He later chimed in and admitted, “In Harry's case, his search for a podcast to host became farcical” as well once he addressed a desire to interview Vladimir Putin, Mark Zuckerberg and Donald Trump about childhood trauma.

“It's not as if Spotify didn't try to get things going – they even helped build a studio in the couple's enormous Montecito mansion, of which their contract helped secure their mega mortgage,” Mr Wootton explained.

But In exchange, they had Meghan hounding the company's top executives with requests for last minute changes to her own podcast. In other words, she was every broadcaster's worst nightmare.”