Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are the ‘masters of big ideas and even bigger promises’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just come under fire for being the ‘masters of big ideas and even bigger promises’ that never come to fruition.

These admissions and claims have been shared by royal commentator Dan Wootton.

He started the conversation off by saying, “The reality is that, even now as huge stars, the Kardashians work really bloody hard; they have grafted for their big new Disney contract and understand the expectations of what's required in terms of access to their lives in exchange for such a monumental deal.”

According to the Daily Mail he believes, “In stark contrast, Spotify and Netflix got dippy Harry and difficult Meg; the masters of big ideas and even bigger promises, which almost certainly never come to fruition.”

Even the Wall Street Journal believes, “Archewell employees and associates say the company often lacks direction, and that its founders at times seem surprised by the work required to finish entertainment projects.”