Prince Harry, Meghan Markle acting like ‘duds’ after promising to ‘get hands dirty’

Royal experts are of the opinion that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are acting like ‘duds’ after promising to ‘get hands dirty’.

These admissions and claims have been shared by royal commentator Dan Wootton.

He started the conversation off by referencing how “In the early overtures between both companies and the Sussexes, executives were led to believe they had Britain's answers to the Kardashians on their hands, albeit with more of a left-wing political motivation, which suited their woke new employers just fine.”

In the bringing “The couple were prepared to get their hands dirty, put themselves personally at the heart of the various projects and appear regularly on screen.”

“But Netflix and Spotify were sold a dud,” he later admitted to the Daily Mail.

Before concluding Mr Wootton also chimed in to say, “The reality is that, even now as huge stars, the Kardashians work really bloody hard; they have grafted for their big new Disney contract and understand the expectations of what's required in terms of access to their lives in exchange for such a monumental deal.”