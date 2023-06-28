Meghan Markle, Prince Harry association is a ‘nightmare to navigate’

Netlfix allegedly believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are nothing more than a nightmare to navigate, and thus reportedly want out of the deal ‘sooner rather than later’.

These claims and insights have been shared by an inside source close to Dan Wootton.

He shared it all with the Daily Mail and started off by nothing how a senior Hollywood source believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘not worth it’.

he even quoted the insider as saying, “Netflix wants out, too” because, day by day they are growing more “envious” that Spotify’s “exit could come so quickly.”

After all “the contract with Harry and Meghan hasn't delivered; it's been a nightmare to navigate from start to finish.”

In reference to this revelation the expert even went as far as to accuse the duo of ‘bringing this on, by themselves, and even admitted, “Such a ruthless end to the couple's desire to launch an entertainment empire might seem savage, but they only have themselves to blame.”