Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘bitter, grenade throwers on a kamikaze mission’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been reduced to behaving like “bitter and twisted grenade throwers on a kamikaze mission.”

Everything has ben brought forward by royal commentator Dan Wootton.

He started the conversation off by noting how “Hollywood celebrities and American A-listers loved Harry and Meghan when they were members of the British Royal Family.”

But, according to the Daily Mail, “As bitter and twisted grenade throwers on a kamikaze mission to bring down the monarchy, even as the highly respected late Queen and Prince Philip were close to death, not so much.”

After all, “Being publicly associated with Harry and Meghan on a work project is not worth the potential brand damage for any bona fide star, especially one like Swift who has spent years building up a working relationship with Prince William, who represents the future of the royals.”

Not to mention “former allies like the Obamas who still hold genuine political clout in the liberal US circles Meghan, who still has the unshakeable confidence to believe she could one day end up in the Oval Office herself, covets.”

This is allegedly part of the reason why Mr Wootton is convinced Netflix will soon follow Spotify out the door, especially since “Such a ruthless end to the couple's desire to launch an entertainment empire might seem savage, but they only have themselves to blame.”